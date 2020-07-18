National

Third virus case linked to NSW eatery

By AAP Newswire

NSW health worker tests motorist for coronavirus. - AAP

1 of 1

Patrons who visited a western Sydney Thai restaurant have been ordered to get tested and self-isolate after a third COVID-19 case linked to the venue.

News of the infection came as the NSW government moved to apply current restrictions on pubs and hotels to all hospitality venues.

NSW Health on Friday afternoon said a customer who dined at Thai Rock in Wetherill Park on July 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is the third linked to the restaurant, with NSW Health directing anyone who visited there between July 9 and 14 to "immediately be tested and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of symptoms".

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms has also been urged to get re-tested even if they had a previous negative result.

NSW had recorded eight new COVID-19 cases to 8pm on Thursday.

Six were the result of community transmission, including a man in his 80s who dined at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. That cluster now numbers 42 people, the majority of whom were not patrons.

Another case was a person who worked while ill last week at Thai Rock, while at least five COVID-19 cases attended the surrounding Stockland Mall.

Anyone who has visited Stockland Mall in the past 14 days should watch out for respiratory symptoms and seek testing.

Six additional cases were recorded after 8pm, including three hotel-connected cases, and the latest case linked to the Thai Rock restaurant.

It was confirmed on Friday a COVID-19 case in an Ikea employee has been linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster.

The staff member works at the Ikea distribution centre in Marsden Park and "remains in home isolation with daily support from our public health team", Western Sydney Local Health District's public health director Shopna Bag said in a statement.

"This case has been linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster."

The employee had no customer-facing interaction and the public health team determined the distribution centre was not required to close, Dr Bag said.

The worker tested positive on July 13 and last worked on July 8, a statement from Ikea said on Friday.

As a result of the increase in cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will from July 24 have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

No dancing, singing or mingling will be permitted at weddings.

Previously-announced restrictions on pubs and hotels will also be extended to all NSW hospitality venues, such as clubs and restaurants.

These restrictions include a cap of 300 people, mandatory sign-ins and maximum group bookings of 10 people.

The 20-person limit for private indoor and outdoor gatherings remains in place for now, but NSW Health has encouraged residents to keep gatherings below 10 people.

Latest articles

Breaking News

Premier Daniel Andrews responds to concern lockdown residents are travelling to and from Shepparton

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has responded to concerns about lockdown residents travelling into Shepparton, saying the rules would be tightened if necessary. His comments come as Goulburn Valley Health becomes the site of a new public health...

Madi Chwasta
Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
Breaking News

BREAKING: Powercor investigating outage in Greater Shepparton

Powercor is currently investigating a power outage across Kialla, with reports power could be restored at 2.30pm today. Traffic lights are currently out at the intersection of Kialla Lakes Dr and Melbourne Rd in Kialla. Power is also out at...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire