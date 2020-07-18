Third virus case linked to NSW eatery

Patrons who visited a western Sydney Thai restaurant have been ordered to get tested and self-isolate after a third COVID-19 case linked to the venue.

News of the infection came as the NSW government moved to apply current restrictions on pubs and hotels to all hospitality venues.

NSW Health on Friday afternoon said a customer who dined at Thai Rock in Wetherill Park on July 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is the third linked to the restaurant, with NSW Health directing anyone who visited there between July 9 and 14 to "immediately be tested and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of symptoms".

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms has also been urged to get re-tested even if they had a previous negative result.

NSW had recorded eight new COVID-19 cases to 8pm on Thursday.

Six were the result of community transmission, including a man in his 80s who dined at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. That cluster now numbers 42 people, the majority of whom were not patrons.

Another case was a person who worked while ill last week at Thai Rock, while at least five COVID-19 cases attended the surrounding Stockland Mall.

Anyone who has visited Stockland Mall in the past 14 days should watch out for respiratory symptoms and seek testing.

Six additional cases were recorded after 8pm, including three hotel-connected cases, and the latest case linked to the Thai Rock restaurant.

It was confirmed on Friday a COVID-19 case in an Ikea employee has been linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster.

The staff member works at the Ikea distribution centre in Marsden Park and "remains in home isolation with daily support from our public health team", Western Sydney Local Health District's public health director Shopna Bag said in a statement.

"This case has been linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster."

The employee had no customer-facing interaction and the public health team determined the distribution centre was not required to close, Dr Bag said.

The worker tested positive on July 13 and last worked on July 8, a statement from Ikea said on Friday.

As a result of the increase in cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will from July 24 have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

No dancing, singing or mingling will be permitted at weddings.

Previously-announced restrictions on pubs and hotels will also be extended to all NSW hospitality venues, such as clubs and restaurants.

These restrictions include a cap of 300 people, mandatory sign-ins and maximum group bookings of 10 people.

The 20-person limit for private indoor and outdoor gatherings remains in place for now, but NSW Health has encouraged residents to keep gatherings below 10 people.