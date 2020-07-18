NSW records 15 new coronavirus cases

NSW has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, with several more linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster.

Of the new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, five are directly or indirectly connected to the outbreak at Casula's Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney

That cluster now numbers 45 people, the majority of which were not hotel patrons.

One case was linked to a developing cluster at Thai restaurant Thai Rock in Wetherell Park which was already reported on Friday, while four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Five cases, including two from the same household, remain under investigation by contact tracers.

Two of the 15 new cases together visited a fast-food restaurant at Albion Park on July 15 and a bistro at Batemans Bay on July 30.

People who dined at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club bistro between 7 to 9.30pm that evening must isolate for 14 days, while patrons at Albion Park McDonalds between 2pm to 2.30pm are being told to watch for symptoms.

One additional case was also recorded after 8pm. That case is linked to the Planet Fitness gym at Casula.

Patrons who visited the Thai Rock were ordered on Friday to get tested and self-isolate after a third COVID-19 case linked to the venue.

NSW Health said a customer who dined at the restaurant on July 10 had tested positive.

NSW Health is directing anyone who visited there between July 9 and 14 to be tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of symptoms.

It was confirmed on Friday a COVID-19 case in an IKEA employee was also linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster.

The staff member works at the Ikea distribution centre in Marsden Park and remains in home isolation.

The employee had no customer-facing interaction and the region's public health team determined the distribution centre was not required to close.

IKEA say the staff member tested positive on July 13 and last worked on July 8.

As a result of the increase in cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will from July 24 have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.