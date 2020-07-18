National

Victoria records 2 deaths, 217 new cases

By AAP Newswire

ADF members in protective gear. - AAP

1 of 1

Two more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state.

Saturday's numbers come a day after 428 were recorded in Victoria's largest overnight increase since the pandemic began.

Two more people, a man and a woman both aged in their 80s, have died from the virus.

This takes the state's COVID-19 death toll to 34.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the latest jump is 217 cases is "a relief after yesterday's numbers".

Of the latest cases, 11 are connected to known outbreaks, one is in quarantine and 205 are under investigation.

There are now 2608 active cases across the state.

Of those, 110 Victorians are in hospital, 25 in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

The number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 has jumped by 11 to 405 cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the latest numbers were encouraging but warned it was just one day.

"We'd want to see a pattern where there's stability and then a decrease," he told reporters.

He urged residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to stay the course in the six-week lockdown.

"Being bored is much better than being in intensive care."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire