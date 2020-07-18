National

Tas boy survives close shark encounter

By AAP Newswire

Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania. - AAP

A boy is recovering from shock and cuts after being ripped from a Tasmanian fishing boat by a shark.

The 10-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday with arm, chest and head injuries after the attack about five kilometres from Strahan on the state's west coast.

Ambulance Tasmania confirmed the boy was on the vessel with three men including his father when grabbed by the shark.

"The boy's father jumped into the water at which point the shark swam off," the statement said.

The youngster was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

