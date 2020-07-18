Movement limits are working to stem virus

Tough restrictions imposed on Melbourne are working despite large numbers of cases being reported, health experts say.

Victoria recorded 428 more cases on Friday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, while three people died taking the national toll to 116.

On Saturday, Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is expected to outline some good news on Victoria's reproduction rate - the number of people infected by a single positive case.

The figure is considered crucial to controlling the spread.

"It is looking very positive compared with what it was about three weeks ago," Professor Kelly told reporters on Friday.

While the large numbers in Victoria were disturbing, he said there were good indications movement restrictions are working and people are taking notice.

There are 122 people hospitalised in Victoria, including 31 in intensive care.

Prof Kelly warned the spike in new cases would lead to increased numbers in intensive care and more deaths.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton painted a bleak picture of the state's "disappointing and concerning" new case numbers.

"We have not turned the corner here," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"Worse than that, 428 cases does not just represent that we have increasing numbers day on day, there will be dozens of individuals who will require hospitalisation.

"Tragically, there will be several who will require intensive care support and a number of people will die."

Victoria is establishing more testing sites in regional centres to tackle the spread of the deadly disease.

NSW recorded eight new coronavirus cases, with 42 cases now linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney.

The state has 101 active cases with one person in intensive care.

NSW will tighten restrictions next week, with a 10-person booking cap at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Weddings will be capped at 150 people and guests must be seated at all times.

The federal government is putting the finishing touches to an Economic and Fiscal Update to be released on Thursday, ahead of a full budget on October 6.

The update will include details of what the JobKeeper wage subsidy and JobSeeker dole payment will look like beyond September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the next phase of support will still be a national program but better targeted to where it is needed most.