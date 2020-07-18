COVID-19 death toll rises again to 118

Victoria has reported 217 new coronavirus infections, half the record number announced on Friday, but with it came another two deaths.

A man and a woman both in their 80s died from the disease, bringing the national total to 118.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there was some relief after 428 cases the day before.

"But it is still a number that would have shocked us all a month ago, we need to remember it is still a high number," Dr Sutton told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

Premier Dan Andrews again urged people in the lockdown areas of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to stay at home to try and contain the spread of the virus,

"Stay at home means just that ... not travelling a couple of hundred kilometre round-trip to go for a walk at the beach, not coming into the centre of Melbourne if you live in the suburbs of Melbourne," he said.

"The stakes are very high ... Victoria Police are out there in force and they are not mucking about."

Health experts are calling for restrictions in the state to be tightened to level four.

Federal Victorian Liberal MP Tim Wilson said if the trend in infections continued, it would present real challenges.

"We need to be mindful that a lot of the outbreaks are occurring in targeted communities, and so blanket policies may not be the most effective ones," he told ABC television.

"It might be targeted ones to targeted communities that may be more sustainable."

NSW recorded 15 new cases, five of which are either directly or indirectly connected to the outbreak at Casula's Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney.

That cluster now numbers 45 people.

NSW will tighten restrictions next week, with a 10-person booking cap at pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Weddings will be capped at 150 people and guests must be seated at all times.

The spread of the coronavirus in Victoria and worrying trends in NSW have prompted Prime Minister Scott Morrison to seek the cancellation of the planned sitting of the federal parliament early next month.

Acting on the advice of acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, Mr Morrison has written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives to request that the sitting fortnight commencing August 4 not be held.

Professor Kelly has said holding a sitting of parliament would pose a "significant risk" to MPs and senators and their staff, as well as parliamentary staff and the broader ACT community.

Mr Morrison says the government cannot ignore such advice.

"It is not feasible nor desirable to hold a sitting of parliament that would exclude parliamentarians from a single state," Mr Morrison said in a statement on Saturday.

Western Australia recorded three new cases - two were historical and linked to cruise ships, while the third was a technical engineer who flew in on an Emirates flight as part of a maritime crew swap. It was the 20th case identified from a July 1 flight from Dubai.

There were no new reported cases in Queensland or the ACT.