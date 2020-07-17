National

Accused rapist granted bail in Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne man accused of raping a woman after he offered her a ride home has been released on bail.

Harley Palise is accused of raping the alleged victim after offering her a lift home from Carlton in June 2018.

The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

His earlier bail bid was rejected in April, but he was granted bail on Friday by County Court Judge Sarah Dawes.

Palise allegedly raped the woman after picking her up from the street on the way to her home, the court was previously told.

Prosecutors argued the woman was so affected by drugs and alcohol that she was incapable of consenting to sex.

The accused rapist was bailed on a $50,000 surety, must live at his parents Heidelberg Heights home, stick to a curfew and report to police three times a week.

