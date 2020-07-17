National

WA clamps down on arrivals from Vic, NSW

By AAP Newswire

Roger Cook - AAP

1 of 1

Arrivals from Victoria face mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense in Western Australia while travellers from NSW will be tested immediately.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the new rules were effective on Friday and applied to anyone who came to WA within a fortnight of being in those states.

The clampdown comes after Victoria set a national record for new daily cases, while one of two new cases in WA is a man who tested positive on his return from Victoria.

"The situation is escalating and we need to respond," Mr Cook told reporters.

"This is what is needed to be done to keep West Australians safe."

He said the situation in New South Wales, where eight new cases were confirmed, required a proactive response.

The minister also urged West Australians in NSW with a pre-approved exemption to travel to WA to "come home now" before the criteria for exemptions is tightened at 11.59pm on Sunday.

In line with WA's approach to Victoria, exemptions will only be granted to certain senior government officials, certain active military personnel, a federal MP or their staff, people carrying out functions under commonwealth laws, anyone requested by the chief health officer and transport, freight and logistics workers.

The tougher regime will be in place for an initial two weeks.

Mr Cook urged West Australians to reconsider travelling to the eastern states.

"Don't go because we can't guarantee that you'll be able to come back when you're planning," he said.

"It's best for you to stay in WA, particularly while the situation in Victoria and NSW is so fluid."

Mr Cook said the case who returned from Victoria, a 45-year-old West Australian, wore a mask on the flight and may have been in close contact with another passenger who has been notified by authorities.

He had isolated at home and only gone out to get tested, the minister said.

The other case relates to overseas travel and the person is in hotel quarantine, bringing the state's total active cases to 26.

Latest articles

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender. In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history. Greater...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire