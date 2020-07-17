WA clamps down on arrivals from Vic, NSW

Arrivals from Victoria face mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense in Western Australia while travellers from NSW will be tested immediately.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the new rules were effective on Friday and applied to anyone who came to WA within a fortnight of being in those states.

The clampdown comes after Victoria set a national record for new daily cases, while one of two new cases in WA is a man who tested positive on his return from Victoria.

"The situation is escalating and we need to respond," Mr Cook told reporters.

"This is what is needed to be done to keep West Australians safe."

He said the situation in New South Wales, where eight new cases were confirmed, required a proactive response.

The minister also urged West Australians in NSW with a pre-approved exemption to travel to WA to "come home now" before the criteria for exemptions is tightened at 11.59pm on Sunday.

In line with WA's approach to Victoria, exemptions will only be granted to certain senior government officials, certain active military personnel, a federal MP or their staff, people carrying out functions under commonwealth laws, anyone requested by the chief health officer and transport, freight and logistics workers.

The tougher regime will be in place for an initial two weeks.

Mr Cook urged West Australians to reconsider travelling to the eastern states.

"Don't go because we can't guarantee that you'll be able to come back when you're planning," he said.

"It's best for you to stay in WA, particularly while the situation in Victoria and NSW is so fluid."

Mr Cook said the case who returned from Victoria, a 45-year-old West Australian, wore a mask on the flight and may have been in close contact with another passenger who has been notified by authorities.

He had isolated at home and only gone out to get tested, the minister said.

The other case relates to overseas travel and the person is in hotel quarantine, bringing the state's total active cases to 26.