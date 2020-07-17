National

Longer wait for alcohol pregnancy label

By AAP Newswire

Bottles of beer - AAP

1 of 1

Industry has been given an extension and now has three years to put pregnancy health warning labels on all alcoholic beverages.

Australian and New Zealand ministers agreed on Friday to give the alcohol industry an extra year for the transition, with the labels to say "pregnancy warning" rather than "health warning".

Government minister Richard Colbeck said the decision would help protect the health of pregnant women and infants.

The Morrison government has also suggested removing colour requirements for the label, after the Brewers Association of Australia said it would cost at least $400 million to implement.

Australian and NZ ministers first agreed to make pregnancy warning labels on all alcohol products mandatory in 2018.

The alcohol industry has applied pregnancy warning labels on a voluntary basis since late 2011.

Ahead of the meeting, Brewers Association of Australia chief executive Brett Heffernan reiterated the organisation's support of pregnancy warning labels.

"We want mandatory labels, and are prepared for the additional costs imposed," he said.

"But we don't support mandatory colours that pose significant and unreasonable additional costs for all consumers of alcohol beverages and producers."

Latest articles

Breaking News

Shepparton police self-isolating after visiting officer’s positive COVID-19 result

Sixteen Shepparton police officers are now self-isolating after a Melbourne police officer who visited Shepparton last week tested positive for COVID-19. The police member had been in Shepparton last week and as such, 16 police from Shepparton have...

Charmayne Allison
News

Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender. In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history. Greater...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire