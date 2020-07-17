National

ASIC reveals claims against Clive Palmer

By AAP Newswire

Businessman Clive Palmer. - AAP

Australia's corporate watchdog has revealed details of allegations it has levelled against businessman Clive Palmer.

Four offences being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions against the mining magnate relate to alleged business dealings in 2013.

Mr Palmer has been charged with two counts of violating the Corporations Act for dishonest use of his position as a director of his mining firm Mineralogy.

A further two counts relate to his alleged breaching of the Criminal Code for fraud by dishonestly gaining a benefit or advantage.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleges Mr Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for private company Cosmo Developments and or his Palmer United Party between August 5 and September 5 in 2013.

ASIC says he did this by authorising the transfer of $10 million contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held.

The watchdog also alleges Mr Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for private company Media Circus Network and or his political outfit.

It claims he did this by authorising the transfer of $2,167,065 contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held between August 31 and September 3 that same year.

It is alleged that Mr Palmer dishonestly used his position as a director of his mining company Mineralogy to obtain those advantages.

Both offences carry penalties of imprisonment.

Mr Palmer has previously said the charges have no merit.

"The ASIC summons relates to two payments that were paid by Mineralogy from its own account with its own money approved by its sole director and its sole beneficial shareholder - me," he said when the matter was first mentioned in a Brisbane court in March.

The matter is due to be heard in the Brisbane Magistrates Court next month.

