Evacuation warning after NSW beach erosion

By AAP Newswire

Coastal erosion at beachfront homes in Terrigal. - AAP

Beachfront homes on the NSW Central Coast are at risk of structural collapse and residents have been told to evacuate after powerful surf caused severe erosion along the state's coastline.

Wild weather has battered much of the coastline from the Central Coast to northern NSW throughout the week, with large swells causing erosion and damage to beaches.

Photos shared on Facebook show beachfront homes are at risk of collapse with residents of Wamberal advised to evacuate.

Fire & Rescue officers were on Thursday night called to Ocean View Drive in Wamberal to respond to several beachfront homes at "significant" risk of structural collapse due to coastal erosion, Terrigal Fire Station said on Facebook.

A NSW State Emergency Service spokesman told AAP on Friday that volunteers have been on the ground doorknocking and advising Wamberal residents to evacuate.

Central Coast Council said there had been significant erosion and sand loss, and urged people to avoid the beaches.

"Council teams have been on the ground checking in on residents in impacted areas, and continuing to monitor coastal infrastructure and coastal lagoon levels," a spokeswoman told AAP in a statement on Friday.

Further north at Newcastle's Stockton Beach, where coastal erosion has been a problem for decades, the latest weather event has local Simon Jones fearing the worst.

"It has basically been destroyed," the Northside Boardriders' Club president said of the beach.

"There's metres of erosion pretty much from one end of Stockton to another."

Mr Jones said erosion on parts of the beach is the worst he's seen it.

He estimated up to 30 metres of beach has been lost in the past three years, with residents worried the erosion has been accelerating during a five-year period.

Huge swells wreaked havoc in September last year, with the erosion so severe it forced the permanent closure of the suburb's only childcare centre.

"What upsets a lot of people is that this has been a problem for such a long time," Mr Jones told AAP on Friday.

"People are seeing more and more of their beach disappearing year after year."

Newcastle City Council has sandbagged parts of the beach to reduce the impact of erosion and has developed a coastal management plan that includes long-term actions to manage and protect Stockton's coastline.

The plan needs to be approved by the NSW government before it can be implemented.

Mr Jones said any plan needs to address the root cause of the problem, which he argues has been created by operations and infrastructure at the nearby Port of Newcastle.

"The rock wall that was put up in 1989 ... it was a band-aid on a small part of the beach," he said.

"When you're not addressing the root cause, you're just throwing money at the problem."

