WA unlikely to build regional youth prison

Efforts to divert young people from crime in Western Australia's troubled Kimberley region have been welcomed, but the controversial practice of jailing regional children in Perth is likely to continue under a government plan.

Funding has been announced for the Kimberley juvenile justice strategy, which aims to reduce youth offending in the vast region.

The Department of Justice had sought $30 million from cabinet. Just $7.1 million has been allocated to date, although further funding is expected in coming years.

WA has just one juvenile detention facility for both sentenced offenders and those on remand - Banksia Hill in Perth's southeast.

At least 182 young people from regional WA, including 45 from the Kimberley, were remanded at Banksia Hill and subsequently released unsentenced in the 2018/19 financial year, according to figures disclosed in parliament.

The Department of Corrective Services purchased 100 charter flights in the same period, including to transport youths to and from Banksia Hill.

There have been calls for smaller youth detention facilities to be built across the state, including in the Kimberley, to avoid sometimes having to send mostly Aboriginal children thousands of kilometres away from their homes.

But Corrective Services Minister Francis Logan says meeting the needs of young detainees can be extremely challenging.

"In many ways, it is better to have a centralised facility that can deliver what is required to hold a young person in detention including the use of specialists such as child psychiatrists or speech pathologists," he told AAP.

"As many people in the regions would attest, it can be difficult to attract people to fill those positions outside the metro area."

Mr Logan said the new Broome prison, which remains in planning, could potentially accommodate some remanded juvenile offenders.

"Following my recent visit to the Kimberley, there was far greater support from the local communities and key stakeholders for prison-based alcohol and other drug treatment programs. That is also being considered for the new Broome prison," he said.

A spokesman for the minister said on a recent visit to Banksia, there were 84 young people in detention with just five listing the Kimberley as their last known address.

Concerns about juvenile detention options were highlighted earlier this year after an inspection of Broome Regional Prison by the Office of the Inspector of Custodial Services.

"When the inspection team was returning to Perth, members observed two young people aged 13 and 15 being transferred to Banksia Hill from Broome," the report said.

"They were bailed in Perth the following day. This cost almost $9000."

Inspector Eamon Ryan described the practice as costly, ineffectual at reducing offending and potentially traumatising, adding that a good strategic plan for the Kimberley should include custodial options to keep young people on country.

Social Reinvestment WA coordinator Sophie Stewart welcomed the focus on diversion, saying new remand facilities were not the answer.

The new initiatives in the Kimberley include more night patrols in some towns, cultural healing camps and an educational industry skills program.