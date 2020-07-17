National

Parents urge change for NSW prison system

By AAP Newswire

Tane Chatfield's parents Colin and Nioka Chatfield - AAP

The parents of a young Indigenous man who died after spending two years on remand in a NSW prison have called for an independent body to investigate black deaths in custody.

Tane Chatfield, a 22-year-old father, died in hospital on September 22, 2017 after being found hanging in his cell at Tamworth Correctional Centre two days earlier.

The Kamilaroi Gumbaynggirr Wakka Wakka man had earlier been taken to Tamworth Base Hospital on September 19, where he stayed overnight, after suffering from multiple seizures.

Colin and Nioka Chatfield say the prison system needs to change.

"We want independent investigations into all black deaths in custody and (for) the law to be changed to close the monster's loophole, where they investigate their own," Mr Chatfield said outside the Coroners Court on Friday, the final day of an inquest into their son's death.

"We need more Aboriginal jobs and workers in the prison system; we want proper medical detox and rehabilitation programs within the system; we want all inmates to be able to receive a free phone call when there is a medical situation."

Nioka Chatfield said her life was changed forever upon finding her son hooked up to a life-support machine.

"Waiting almost three years with no answers about our son's death has taken a huge toll on our family," Ms Chatfield said.

"With grieving you are supposed to have a process of acceptance and moving forward. But without answers, we have been stuck."

Ms Chatfield told the inquest she hoped to return home with her head held high to the six-year-old boy Tane Chatfield had with partner Merinda.

"He only had one son - the little boy I'll give these folders to ... so he can know I did the best of my ability to fight for his father," Ms Chatfield said.

"I have to stop intergenerational trauma in my family this week. And let me be the last Australian mother crying for an Aboriginal boy who died in custody."

In a pre-recorded video presented at the inquest, Tane's older brother Alister Chatfield said he was so close to him he was "like a shadow".

"I wish I could turn back time to when I last saw him and tell him I loved him again," Alister Chatfield said.

The inquest, headed by deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, previously heard Mr Chatfield pleaded with guards to let him leave his cell minutes before he was found hanging.

It also heard the nurse unit manager who directed Mr Chatfield to rest alone in a cell on the morning of September 20 was not aware the 22-year-old man had multiple seizures the night before.

More than 400 Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people have died in custody since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody was completed in 1991.

