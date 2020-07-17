National

NRL great testifies over company collapse

By AAP Newswire

NRL great Darren Lockyer leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court. - AAP

1 of 1

Former rugby league captain Darren Lockyer has been grilled in a Brisbane court over a collapsed mining labour-hire group.

The hearing in the Magistrates Court on Friday is examining the affairs of One Key Workforce, which was shut down in 2018.

Lockyer was the public face and an on-again-off-again director of sister company One Key Resources from 2015 until early this year.

The court has been told One Key Workforce supplied blue-collar workers for the coal mining industry to One Key Resources at cost.

"(So) One Key Resources has all the customers and earns all the profits?" examiner Brian O'Donnell asked the former league great turned media identity.

Mr Lockyer agreed, saying One Key Resources made about $8 million profit in 2016.

"(But) I am not an expert on how the company was set up," he said.

The court heard Lockyer Enterprises held a five per cent stake in the One Key Group, which it sold in 2016.

Mr Lockyer declined to answer questions on the matter, saying he was restrained from doing so due to a confidentiality agreement.

He said his role at One Key as mostly focused on strategy.

"My skill set came from a background of team sports and performance," he said.

"The performance of the employees out on site was my main focus."

Asked about whether he attended directors' meetings, Mr Lockyer said yes but "it was not like their board papers presented".

"It was just a catchup over the phone to discuss how it was travelling financially," he said.

The hearing continues.

Latest articles

National

Parents urge change for NSW prison system

The parents of NSW Indigenous man Tane Chatfield have called for an independent body to be established to investigate black deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

NRL great testifies over company collapse

Rugby league star Darren Lockyer has taken the stand in Brisbane court proceedings related to the collapse of the mining labour-hire group, One Key Workforce.

AAP Newswire
National

Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

Restrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire