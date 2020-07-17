National

State funeral in Darwin for John Ah Kit

By AAP Newswire

Former NT minister John Ah Kit.

1 of 1

A state funeral will be held in Darwin for the Northern Territory's first Indigenous cabinet minister, John Ah Kit, who died on Sunday aged 69.

Mr Ah Kit was the ninth Indigenous parliamentarian in Australia and served in the NT Legislative Assembly as the member for Arnhem for 10 years.

For five of those years he was a minister, holding a range of portfolios including community development and housing.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the service for Mr Ah Kit will be held on Wednesday at the TIO Stadium at Marrara, allowing Territorians to pay tribute to one of their finest.

"John Ah Kit was a brilliant and fearless fighter for Aboriginal Territorians and an important man in the lives of so many," Mr Gunner said on Friday.

"He has left a great legacy and his loss is deeply felt."

Mr Ah Kit was born in Alice Springs on July 22, 1950.

He was elected to parliament in 1995 and became the NT's first Aboriginal cabinet minister in the Labor government in 2001.

As director of the Northern Land Council, Mr Ah Kit campaigned for land rights for Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory.

He also successfully lobbied the Hawke federal Labor government to ban mining at Coronation Hill, a sacred site for the Jawoyn people in the Katherine region.

