National

Kogan misled customers with promo code

By AAP Newswire

A file image of the Kogan website - AAP

1 of 1

Online retailer Kogan misled customers with a 10 per cent discount just a day after hiking prices on hundreds of products, the Federal Court says.

Kogan launched its "TAXTIME" 10 per cent promo code in June 2018, immediately after raising prices on more than 600 products.

In many cases the price hike was at least as much as the discount offered.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Kogan to the Federal Court, which on Friday ruled the retailer engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct.

ACCC boss Rod Sims said many customers ended up forking out as much as, if not more than, they would otherwise for the 621 products immediately before or after the promotion.

Kogan discounted those items, in many cases by at least 10 per cent, again two days after the sale ended.

Over four days in 2018, the company emailed more than 10 million customers with messages including "48 hours left!" and "ends midnight tonight!".

It also advertised the discount on its website and sent texts to more than 930,000 customers.

Kogan defended its actions, saying they were not misleading because customers using the code received a 10 per cent discount on the price stated online at the time of the promotion.

The Federal Court disagreed. It will decide on penalties for Kogan at a later date.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Latest articles

News

Dump point change causes a stink

After numerous locals expressed concern about a mesh cover being placed over the dump point in Barrack Street, the McIvor Times launched an investigation.

McIvor Times
News

Break and enter at Heathcote’s tip

IT SOUNDS like a joke, but it certainly happened — someone has gone to the effort of breaking into the local recycling centre and making away with several thousand dollars worth of goods. Last week Heathcote Transfer Station’s office was...

McIvor Times
News

Ryan introduces assistance cards to help communities through pandemic

The cards can be downloaded and printed from Steph’s website at stephryan.com.au or by emailing [email protected]

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire