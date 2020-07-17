National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Police signage. - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian police officer based in Melbourne's CBD has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing almost 30 others into isolation.

The sworn member based at Crime Command in the Spencer Street complex received the positive test result on Thursday, the force confirmed on Friday.

The office area was deep-cleaned on Thursday afternoon, with other police staff told not to come into the office during this period.

A dozen police members who work in this area were told to immediately self-isolate and be tested, Victoria Police said.

The member had been in Shepparton last week, prompting 16 police from that station to also be put into isolation and undergo testing.

The area occupied by the officer at Shepparton station was blocked off and was also professionally deep cleaned.

"Victoria Police's priority first and foremost is to ensure the safety of its people and the community," a police statement said.

"A thorough assessment of the impact on other police personnel and the community is being undertaken to identify any further close contacts."

The case emerged after the latest figures showed Victoria has recorded 428 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths.

Latest articles

News

Dump point change causes a stink

After numerous locals expressed concern about a mesh cover being placed over the dump point in Barrack Street, the McIvor Times launched an investigation.

McIvor Times
News

Break and enter at Heathcote’s tip

IT SOUNDS like a joke, but it certainly happened — someone has gone to the effort of breaking into the local recycling centre and making away with several thousand dollars worth of goods. Last week Heathcote Transfer Station’s office was...

McIvor Times
News

Ryan introduces assistance cards to help communities through pandemic

The cards can be downloaded and printed from Steph’s website at stephryan.com.au or by emailing [email protected]

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire