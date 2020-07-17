National

WA’s AFL streaker could face $50k fine

By AAP Newswire

A pitch invader being escorted off the field at an AFL match in Perth. - AAP

A man who ran onto the ground during an AFL game in Perth, breaching a coronavirus quarantine zone, has been charged and is facing up to a $50,000 fine.

The shirtless man jumped the fence and attempted to evade guards during the dying minutes of Thursday night's clash between Geelong and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, which was attended by a crowd of more than 22,000.

He was tackled before he could reach the players or umpires and was removed from the stadium.

The 28-year-old man from Mandurah has been charged with failing to comply with a direction under WA's Emergency Management Act, an offence that carries a maximum $50,000 fine.

He will face Perth Magistrates Court on July 24.

Both Geelong and Collingwood's players and travelling officials have been in a quarantine bubble since arriving in Perth last week.

No interaction with the general public has been allowed.

Acting assistant police commissioner Brad Sorrell said fans had otherwise respected COVID-19 restrictions that were in place for the match.

"Acts of this kind will not be tolerated and are totally unacceptable in our current state of emergency," he said.

"Our planning kicked in and the stadium security acted decisively and with professionalism to prevent a serious quarantine issue."

