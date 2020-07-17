Eight NSW virus cases, events tightened

5370537724001

NSW has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases as the premier reiterated the state is on "high alert" and extended restrictions on pubs and hotels to all indoor hospitality and event venues.

Of the new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, six were a result of community transmission, including a man in his 80s who dined at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. That cluster now numbers 42 people.