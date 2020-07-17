National

Eight NSW virus cases, events tightened

By AAP Newswire

A couple enjoy drinks at a Sydney venue - AAP

NSW has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases as the premier reiterated the state is on "high alert" and extended restrictions on pubs and hotels to all indoor hospitality and event venues.

Of the new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, six were a result of community transmission, including a man in his 80s who dined at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. That cluster now numbers 42 people.

Another case last week worked while ill at the Thai Rock Restaurant in Wetherill Park.

Five additional cases were recorded after 8pm.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

Previously-announced restrictions on pubs and hotels - including a cap of 300 people, mandatory sign-ins and maximum group bookings of 10 people - will also be extended to all NSW hospitality venues, such as clubs and restaurants.

The 20-person limit for indoor home gatherings remains in place for now.

"What we need to do in NSW is minimise the risk of those activities which we know super-spread the virus, those activities indoors which we know act as a catalyst, and this will also take pressure off our health authorities," Ms Berejiklian said on Friday.

Ms Berejiklian said industry associations were on board with the changes.

There were almost 24,500 tests performed in NSW over the reporting period.

