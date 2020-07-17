National

Victoria excluded from trans-Tasman bubble

By AAP Newswire

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian PM Scott Morrison. - AAP

Victoria will likely be excluded from a trans-Tasman travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed the travel arrangements with his counterpart Jacinda Ardern last week following Australia's national cabinet, where the Victorian coronavirus outbreak was canvassed at length.

"I spoke to Prime Minister Ardern on Friday evening and she raised that very issue with me and we're progressing those discussions," he told 3AW radio.

"Obviously it's got to be a little bit moderated for what's happening in Victoria, but we discussed it at national cabinet last Friday, so we're working with the states and territories about how they can participate in that."

The two countries have for months been plotting easing border restrictions for travel across the ditch, but the plans were dealt a blow after Victoria was overwhelmed by a second wave of coronavirus infections.

