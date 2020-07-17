National

Australia monitoring TikTok ‘very closely’

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government is keeping a very close eye on video-sharing platform TikTok.

The application is owned by a Chinese company and there are widespread concerns user data is being shared with Beijing, despite strong denials from the company.

Mr Morrison acknowledges there are suspicions around the popular app, which offers a platform for sharing videos.

"We are always very mindful of those risks and we are always monitoring them very, very closely," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

"If we consider there is a need to take further action than we are taking now, then I can tell you we won't be shy about it."

TikTok is running a public campaign to uphold its reputation amid calls for the app to be banned in Australia.

The company says Australian user data is stored in Singapore and the United States, and has never been given to the Chinese government.

"Nor would we do so if asked," TikTok's Australian general-manager Lee Hunter wrote to federal politicians this week.

"The truth is, with tensions rising between some countries, TikTok has unfortunately been caught in the middle, and is being used by some as a political football.

"I assure you - we're a social media platform for sharing videos - that's all."

