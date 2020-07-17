Thousands of veterans still sleeping rough

Thousands of Australian veterans are sleeping rough each year, a stark new study has confirmed.

An inquiry funded by the Department of Veterans' Affairs found about 5800 ex-servicemen and women were homeless over 12 months.

The research reiterates the findings of a slew of recent studies, which have found the homelessness rate among veterans is significantly higher than among other Australians.

As well as estimating the number of veterans sleeping rough, the research also examined their pathways into homelessness.

The reasons are difficult to isolate but the risk factors are often similar to the general population, including mental illness, substance abuse and poverty.

"However, our research also identified a number of unique factors that increase the risk of becoming homeless for veterans," report co-author Fiona Hilferty said on Friday.

"These risks include relationship breakdown, being medically discharged from the Australian Defence Force, and being unemployed for more than three months following the transition from military service."

The UNSW researchers believe more work is needed to track homelessness rates among veterans.

"We do not know whether veteran homelessness is increasing or decreasing. Homeless people are amongst the hardest population group from whom to collect data," report co-author Ilan Katz said.

"Additionally, our research has revealed that older Australian veterans go to great efforts to isolate themselves from family, and live in a manner that avoids authorities and attention."

The co-authors also want further research into the geography of veteran homelessness, the effectiveness of services and the extent of the issue among older ex-servicemen and women.