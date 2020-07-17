National

All Vic aged care staff to wear face masks

By AAP Newswire

Health Minister Greg Hunt - AAP

All Victorian aged care workers will be required to wear face masks to protect vulnerable senior citizens.

The directive applies to residential care and home support care workers, with a further one million masks released from the national medical stockpile to support the requirement.

In addition, half a million masks will be made available to aged care services in the hotspot areas of western Sydney. The NSW government has declared they should be used in Liverpool, Campbelltown and Wollondilly (Picton).

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has discussed the issue of masks with his Victorian counterpart Jenny Mikakos, who fully supports the measure.

The announcement comes as it was revealed on Thursday aged care staff could be banned from working at multiple facilities across Victoria to help curb the state's second coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria recorded 317 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Australia's biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases.

Some of the state's biggest outbreaks are in aged care facilities, with 31 cases now at Essendon's Menarock Life, while 23 cases are linked to Glendale Aged Care in Werribee.

Estia Health in Ardeer on Thursday reached 21 total cases and St Basils Homes for the Aged has five.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said the nature of aged care employment was often casual, meaning several workers were moving between different homes and facilities.

Earlier this week, aged care workers in Victoria's lockdown zones were required to wear surgical masks following a recommendation from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

This advice also includes the recommendation of mandatory use of masks for disability workers in the hot spot areas.

