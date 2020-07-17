National

Fed govt funding disability among elderly

By AAP Newswire

A hearing at the Royal Commission for Aged Care Quality and Safety - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government's aged care funding model promotes disability among older Australians due to its one-size-fits-all restrictions, according to an allied health expert.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety on Friday is set to hear testimony from allied health and state government officials on potential funding models.

It has already heard complaints from allied healthcare providers regarding the Commonwealth's current Aged Care Funding Instrument.

AvantiCare director Lidia Conci says the ACFI is extremely prescriptive about what types of therapy can be administered under the scheme.

"The sort of treatments that can delivered for that specific funding are very prescriptive and are not evidence-based and do not focus on the well-being of the individual," Ms Conci told the inquiry on Thursday.

She claimed it discouraged the use of allied health professionals such as physiotherapists and speech pathologists.

"It actually is an instrument which promotes disability," Concentric Healthcare Services director Nicholas Young said.

The physiotherapist said the model was "absurd" as it forced the same types of treatments to be used on every person instead of helping them improve functionality.

A lack of knowledge from GPs around elderly patient needs was another barrier to treating issues such as chronic pain, he told the inquiry.

Less than four per cent of knee osteoarthritis cases, a common condition in older people, were referred to a physiotherapist or other allied health practitioner, Mr Young said.

He called for the creation of key clinical outcomes, such as walking speed and time taken to stand, so GPs could quickly grasp the problem and make a referral, and also measure the progress of treatment.

Latest articles

AFL

Cats keeping their cool over injury woes

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood strained his hamstring against Collingwood on Thursday night, becoming the latest Cat to succumb to that injury.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Magpie De Goey a ‘frustrated midfielder’

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey booted five goals to lead his team to a 22-point victory over Geelong at Optus Stadium in the AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Don’t blame camp for Crows AFL woes: Pyke

Former Adelaide coach Don Pyke says the AFL club’s current on-field woes can’t be traced back to the ill-fated 2018 pre-season camp.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire