Vic Ombudsman investigates tower lockdown

Victoria's Ombudsman is investigating the treatment of public housing residents at a tower locked down due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Residents of 33 Alfred Street in North Melbourne have been in lockdown for nearly a fortnight amid reports of a large police presence and food going undelivered.

Ombudsman Deborah Glass says her office has been contacted in the past fortnight by more than 50 people, including public housing residents, advocacy groups and the wider Victorian community.

Ms Glass says her investigation would consider the conditions under which people have been detained at the tower, the nature and accessibility of official communications with residents, and the nature and appropriateness of restrictions upon people's access to fresh air, exercise, medical care and medical supplies.

The investigation comes as Victoria on Thursday reached its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases after one week of the new lockdown to bring the coronavirus under control.

The 317 new COVID-19 cases marked Australia's biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, but authorities hope it is all downhill from here.

Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have been in stage three lockdown for a week, and are expected to remain under those conditions until August 19.

Considering the virus had an average incubation period of five to six days, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said case numbers should begin to plateau soon.

Two men in their 80s succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Victoria to 29 and the national toll to 113.

Despite the concerning numbers, Premier Daniel Andrews argued it was "way too early" to move to tighter restrictions, asking Victorians for compliance during the six-week stage three lockdown.

About 160 outbreaks are being monitored across the state, including 27 at aged care facilities.

Police have conducted 3284 spot checks on homes, businesses and public places in the past 24 hours, with 65 people fined for breaching restrictions.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple outbreaks among healthcare workers.

Some of the hospitals affected include Brunswick Private Hospital, Monash Health, Northern Hospital, the Royal Children's Hospital, the Royal Women's Hospital and St Vincent's Hospital.

The state government paused all category three elective surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, in preparation for a surge of coronavirus patients.