Three deaths, Vic sets virus record again

Victoria has reported three more deaths and a record 428 coronavirus cases, dashing optimism that the outbreak might be slowing.

A man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 70s have died, bringing the total coronavirus deaths in the state to 32 and upping the national toll to 116.

There are 5165 cases across the state, with 122 people in hospital, 31 of them in intensive care.

Fifty-seven of the new cases are linked to outbreaks, one is in hotel quarantine and 370 are under investigation.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton on Friday said the large number of new cases was worrying.

"Certainly 428 cases new cases is both disappointing and concerning.

"We have not turned the corner here," he said.

Prof Sutton confirmed one of the new deaths was linked to an outbreak at Menarock Aged Care in Essendon.

Aged care homes have had a rapid increase in infections during the second outbreak, with new cases recorded at care homes in Brighton, Plenty, Greensborough, Werribee and Sunshine.

Prof Sutton said there had been some stabilising of COVID numbers in aged care homes with outbreaks, including Glendale Aged Care in Werribee which recorded no new cases on Friday.

Infections at aged care residences have mostly been among staff who have inadvertently brought the virus into those facilities, he added.

Some aged care outbreaks have continued to grow, with Menarock Aged Care now recording 38 cases and 36 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer.

160 cases are linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak, 51 cases to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham and 32 cases connected to JBS abattoir in Brooklyn.

Prof Sutton said the Alfred Street public housing tower in North Melbourne which is under a hard lockdown had about 20 additional new cases, bringing it to about 70 in total.

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass has launched an investigation into the hard lockdown at 33 Alfred Street, after more than 50 people contacted her office concerned about the treatment of residents.

Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews announced coronavirus testing would further ramp up across the state with new sites to be set up in regional Victoria.

The regional testing sites will be established in Echuca, Wonthaggi, Bendigo, Shepparton, Koo Wee Rup and Mildura.

The premier also issued a directive for regional Victoria that if people in those areas are unable to socially distance from others they should wear a mask.

The mask advice is the same issued for residents in locked down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

The government has also clarified some of its messaging around exercise for those in locked-down areas.

Under stage three restrictions people are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and supplies, for care and caregiving, to go to work or school if they cannot do so from home, and to exercise.

Mr Andrews confirmed that people cannot travel for exercise, citing an incident where a group had travelled from Coburg to the Mornington Peninsula.

"That is a 200km round trip, that is not daily exercise. That is a day trip and day trips are not on," he said.

"There is nothing about that (that) is compatible with staying at home. If you want to go for a walk, then you can go for a walk close to home."