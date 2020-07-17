National

SA to keep Vic border closed indefinitely

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

South Australia's hard border closure with Victoria will remain in place indefinitely in response to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Melbourne, Premier Steven Marshall says.

With 428 new cases reported there on Friday, SA's transition committee has ruled out any changes to current arrangements.

"This hard border remains in place and quite frankly I think it's going to remain in place for an extended period of time," the premier said on Friday.

"I think the entire nation now is on high alert with what is happening in Victoria."

Mr Marshall said South Australia would also keep its border quarantine measures in place with NSW and the ACT for the time being with concerns remaining over the cluster of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney's southwest.

On Thursday, SA reported one new case of coronavirus with a woman who recently returned from Afghanistan testing positive.

Health officials said the woman, aged in her 40s, was no longer infectious and was not considered a risk to the wider community.

She arrived in Adelaide on Sunday after spending two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne where she returned two negative tests to COVID-19.

But when she was tested after flying into SA, the result was a low positive, an indication she was in the recovery phase of the disease.

An antibody test showed the infection had probably occurred some weeks earlier.

Her case took SA's total since the start of the pandemic to 444.

