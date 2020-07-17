National

Fresh SA virus case in ‘recovery phase’

By AAP Newswire

Mike Cusack - AAP

A woman who recently returned from Afghanistan is South Australia's first new coronavirus case in more than two weeks.

But health officials say the woman, in her 40s, is no longer infectious and is not considered a risk to the wider community.

She arrived in Adelaide on Sunday after spending two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne where she returned two negative tests to COVID-19.

But when she was tested after flying into SA the result was a "low positive", an indication she was in the "recovery phase" of the disease.

"As part of the test, we have to amplify the virus and we were almost at the testing limit," Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Mike Cusack said.

"We had to do approaching 40 amplifications just to detect any particles of virus or any fragments of virus."

Dr Cusack said an antibody test subsequently showed the infection had probably occurred some weeks earlier.

But it has taken the total number of confirmed cases in SA since the pandemic began to 444.

It also comes as South Australia prepares to tighten testing arrangements for people entering the state from Victoria.

From midnight on Saturday night, anyone allowed across the border must have a coronavirus test within 24 hours or face a $1000 fine.

