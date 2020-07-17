National

Vic coroner to probe fatal police shooting

By AAP Newswire

Police officers at a crime scene in Gladstone Park. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's coroner will examine the fatal police shooting of a man who launched a frenzied attack on a woman, who is now fighting for life.

The woman was attacked by a man in his 30s at the John Coutts Reserve in Gladstone Park about 3.30pm on Thursday.

The man was shot dead by junior officers at the scene and the woman was is now in Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

State coroner Judge John Cain went to the site of the fatal shooting and will investigate the incident, it was confirmed on Friday.

The police patrol arrived at the parkland on Katrina Drive following reports of a man assaulting a woman and witnessed the horrific attack, Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.

The officers tried to stop the man but had to make one of the worst possible decisions they could confront in their careers, he told reporters.

Police weren't able to identify the woman because of the extent of her injuries.

It is believed the man and the woman were known to each other and they might be family members, Mr Cornelius said.

The man does not have a criminal record but is known to police, who had recent contact with him.

Police appealed to witnesses of what's believed to have been a stabbing attack.

Homicide squad detectives will investigate, with oversight from Professional Services Command because a police firearm was discharged.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow’s meeting at Flemington. The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

After a nasty tumble down the punting mountain last week, Payney’s Punt is back. We spent a few days dusting off the cuts and bruises, but don’t stress (not that you were), the cliff fall off Mount TAB only punctured and emptied the wallet. It was...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire