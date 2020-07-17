National

State fire chiefs at bushfires inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Burnt out cars after bushfires in NSW 2020. - AAP

1 of 1

Emergency services chiefs from Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory will appear before a royal commission to discuss what lessons have been learned from the 2019-2020 bushfire season.

Commissioners or deputies from all states and territories' emergency services agencies are giving evidence at this week's Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing.

Friday's witnesses from Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory will wrap up the current round of hearings.

The royal commission is expected to hold another round of hearings in coming weeks.

It has to deliver its report by the end of August, to get its advice to governments before the next bushfire season.

