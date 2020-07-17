Old bushfire season rules no longer apply

The old rules that bushfire seasons occur at different times across Australia no longer apply because of the changing climate, a royal commission has been told.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Greg Leach says the climatic evidence indicates the seasons are changing and becoming longer, hotter and drier.

"The old rules, if you like, probably no longer apply," he told the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Friday.

"You've got to take each season on its merits based on what we're seeing with the changing climatic conditions."

Mr Leach said the bushfire season does not usually occur across Australia at the same time, which means resources can be moved around and reallocated to respond to fires as they occur in different locations and jurisdictions.

Typically bushfire seasons in Australia start in the north and move progressively south, he said.

The season usually commences in northern and central Queensland in August/September and makes its way south over the summer months.

Fires started earlier than usual last year, in July, due to the drier than normal conditions Queensland had experienced.

"Parts of Queensland had experienced several years of drought and that had an effect on drying out the soil and the fuels right across Queensland," Mr Leach said.

He said QFES had to cut short its hazard mitigation burn activities last year because the fuels had dried to a point where fires were becoming uncontrolled.

Bushfires that started in July continued until December and it was only when the weather patterns changed on New Year's Day that the risk abated.

Mr Leach said Queensland's last two bushfire seasons were at the upper end of the scale of bushfire seasons for the state.

Emergency services chiefs from Western Australia and the Northern Territory will also give evidence on Friday.