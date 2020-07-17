National

PM trumpets tradies of stage and screen

By AAP Newswire

Australian actor and Thor star Chris Hemsworth - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has repeatedly emphasised the benefits to tradies of enticing Hollywood blockbusters to Australia.

The prime minister embarked on a media blitz on Friday morning to spruik a $400 million arts funding injection.

Asked about the package on three separate stations, Mr Morrison mentioned electricians before actors and artists.

"It's about sparkies, caterers, it's about those working on set, the production people, those that provide accomodation and motorhomes," he told the Seven Network.

The money is going towards extending and improving the location incentive so it continues until 2027.

It provides tax incentives to major screen productions, depending on an application process.

The government expects the $400 million to attract about $3 billion in foreign expenditure and create 8000 jobs each year.

Mr Morrison said the injection will help the sector recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

"Behind these projects are thousands of workers that build and light the stages, that feed, house and cater for the huge cast and crew, and that bring the productions to life," he said.

"This is backing thousands of Australians who make their living working in front of the camera and behind the scenes in the creative economy."

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the policy was designed to attract an ongoing pipeline of work for the local screen sector.

"The government is telling the world that Australia is a desirable destination for screen production, with great locations, skilled crews, world-class talent, post-production expertise and state of the art facilities," he said.

Productions including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Godzilla vs Kong, Shantaram and The Alchemyst have also received funds through the existing incentive funding pool.

The projects are estimated to generate spending of about $1 billion, support 8500 jobs and engage more than 9000 Australian businesses.

Latest articles

News

Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender. In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history. Greater...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball
News

Numurkah becomes fashion capital for designer label

Forget Milan, Paris or New York – for the month of July Numurkah is the fashion capital and design central for an emerging boutique label. The team behind Warrior Queen Co has transported its sewing machines, rolls of fabric and creative...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire