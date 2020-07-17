Funds to entice productions down under

The coronavirus may have hammered the arts sector but the Morrison government is hoping Thor can help restore it to good health.

The 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder, will be shot in Sydney thanks in part to the federal government's location incentive which has received a $400 million injection to help the screen sector recover from the pandemic.

The money is going towards extending and improving the location incentive so it continues until 2027.

It provides tax incentives to major screen productions dependent on an application process.

The government expects the $400 million to attract about $3 billion in foreign expenditure and create 8000 jobs each year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the injection will help the sector recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

"Behind these projects are thousands of workers that build and light the stages, that feed, house and cater for the huge cast and crew and that bring the productions to life," he said.

"This is backing thousands of Australians who make their living working in front of the camera and behind the scenes in the creative economy."

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the policy was designed to attract an ongoing pipeline of work for the local screen sector.

"The government is telling the world that Australia is a desirable destination for screen production - with great locations, skilled crews, world-class talent, post-production expertise and state of the art facilities," he said.

Productions including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Godzilla vs Kong, Shantaram and The Alchemyst have also received funds through the existing incentive funding pool.

The projects are estimated to generate spending of about $1 billion, support 8500 jobs and engage more than 9000 Australian businesses.