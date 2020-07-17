National

PM prepares another wave of income support

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison is preparing to introduce another wave of coronavirus economic support with almost one million Australians now out of work.

The prime minister is putting the final touches on the post-JobKeeper package before the details are announced next week.

"It will be there for everyone who needs it, based on the impact on their business and the impact on their employees," he told the Seven Network on Friday.

Mr Morrison is also ploughing another $400 million into an existing fund to attract big budget productions to Australia.

He said the cash grants would create 8000 jobs per year, including trades that support the stage and screen sector.

The prime minister has also weighed in on debate around masks, saying they should only be worn in Victoria, and only where people can't social distance, including indoors and on public transport.

Mr Morrison declined several invitations to criticise Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for presiding over a coronavirus outbreak in his state.

"The only thing that matters is getting on top of this," he told the Nine Network.

"I will give Daniel Andrews every support he needs to be able to achieve that. It's what Melburnians and Victoria needs. If Victoria isn't successful Australia isn't successful. We need Melburnians and Victorians to win here."

More than 992,000 people are now unemployed and Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 113.

The prime minister described a worsening Victorian outbreak as a big setback to economic recovery, but is pleased by the rapid NSW response to a growing pub infection cluster.

On Thursday, Victoria recorded 317 more cases - the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

There are 109 people hospitalised in Victoria including 29 in intensive care.

NSW recorded 10 new cases, including three more people linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster in southwest Sydney.

Worryingly, at least one person in NSW became infectious within 24 hours of contracting the disease, well ahead of the usual incubation period of three to four days.

But experts do not think it represented a new form of the virus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has talked down the prospect of moving to even harsher lockdown rules, given Melburnians are only one week into stay-at-home restrictions lasting six weeks.

