Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

By AAP Newswire

The crime scene in Pyrmont, Sydney - AAP

A man has been arrested over a fatal stabbing at a central Sydney unit block.

The 41-year-old was arrested at Parramatta just after 7pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital under police guard for observation.

Earlier on Thursday, emergency workers were called to a Pyrmont apartment complex about 8am, and found a 44-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He died at the scene.

Police said the victim worked in the building and had been in an argument with the other man, who he knew.

A knife was found at the scene.

Acting Superintendent Sean Heaney said it was distressing for the members of the public who found the stab victim.

"They're distraught as you could imagine, very, very distraught - the same as the police and other emergency services that turned up not long after," he told reporters on Thursday.

NSW Ambulance's Nadia Tomlinson said despite medics' efforts, the man could not be saved.

"Our paramedics were tremendous in providing treatment to the man, but despite their best efforts there was nothing more they could do," she said in a statement on Thursday.

