National

Senior Qld cop stood down over DV probe

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of the Queensland Police logo - AAP

A senior member of Queensland's police service has been stood down over allegations of domestic violence.

Queensland Police say they can't give specific details about the person to protect the alleged victim's identity.

The person was stood down on Thursday night amid an investigation into the allegations.

No charges have been laid at this stage, police said.

"The QPS has a zero-tolerance approach to domestic and family violence and expects high standards of its members," Queensland Police said in a statement on Thursday night.

