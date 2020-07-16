National

Screen productions get $400m tax incentive

By AAP Newswire

Australian actor and Thor star Chris Hemsworth - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government hopes Australia will be the backdrop of more screen productions thanks to $400 million to help the industry recover from coronavirus.

The money is going towards extending and improving the location incentive so it continues until 2027.

It provides tax incentives to major screen productions dependent on an application process.

The government expects the $400 million to attract about $3 billion in foreign expenditure and create 8000 jobs each year.

"Behind these projects are thousands of workers that build and light the stages, that feed, house and cater for the huge cast and crew and that bring the productions to life," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"This is backing thousands of Australians who make their living working in front of the camera and behind the scenes in the creative economy."

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the policy was designed to attract an ongoing pipeline of work for the local screen sector.

"The government is telling the world that Australia is a desirable destination for screen production - with great locations, skilled crews, world-class talent, post-production expertise and state of the art facilities," he said.

Productions including Thor: Love and Thunder, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Godzilla vs Kong, Shantaram and The Alchemyst have received funds through the existing incentive funding pool.

The projects are estimated to generate spending of about $1 billion, support 8500 jobs and engage more than 9000 Australian businesses.

Latest articles

News

Police search for missing man Wallace McGown

Police have launched an air and ground search for Wallace McGown after he went missing in Molyullah yesterday. Wallace set out for his daily walk from his Watchbox Creek Road residence about 11am, Wednesday, July 15, and has not been seen since...

Simon Ruppert
News

Yarnbombing returns to Benalla

Never has a bombing raid on a small settlement been so welcomed. But with the return of yarnbombing next month, an explosion of colour is set to brighten Benalla’s winter months. For the past few weeks Benalla’s yarnbombers have been busy meeting...

Simon Ruppert
News

Estia pen pals keep in touch

Estia residents have developed close friendships with local school children thanks to a monthly visiting playgroup arranged by Tomorrow Today.

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire