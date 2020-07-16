National

NT children’s commissioner charged

By AAP Newswire

Colleen Gwynne - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory's children's commissioner Colleen Gwynne is facing a criminal charge of abuse of office.

NT Police released a statement on Thursday saying they had issued a 54-year-old woman with a notice to appear in court on August 27 on a charge of abuse of office.

The charge had been laid after an investigation by the Special References Unit, police said.

She has previously been asked about hiring practices in her office.

Ms Gwynne recently produced a report that criticised a number of NT government departments that allowed two foster carers in central Australia to have Indigenous children in their care despite numerous allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Ms Gwynne is well known in the Northern Territory and as a former police officer involved in the arrest and conviction of Peter Falconio's murderer Bradley John Murdoch.

Latest articles

National

NT children’s commissioner charged

The Northern Territory’s children’s commissioner Colleen Gwynne has been charged with abuse of office by NT Police with a notice to appear in court in August.

AAP Newswire
National

Man shot dead to stop ‘frenzied’ attack

Police have shot and killed a man after he allegedly attacked a woman at a park in Melbourne’s northwest. She has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-principal facing retrial admits abuse

An ageing Christian brother has finally admitted he abused boys while principal of a Sydney Catholic College in the 1970s.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire
National

Tourists pour into Qld as border reopens

Thousands of travellers are setting foot in Queensland as the state reopens its borders, with the tourism and hospitality sectors at the ready.

AAP Newswire