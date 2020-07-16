National

Ex-principal facing retrial, admits abuse

By AAP Newswire

Retired Christian Brother Peter Nicholas Lennox. - AAP



After years of denial and one hung jury, a former Sydney Catholic college principal has finally admitted he abused boys at his school.

Peter Nicholas Lennox, now a frail 81-year-old, was permitted to remain seated as he pleaded guilty on Thursday to indecently assaulting two boys at St Paul's Catholic College, Manly in the 1970s.

The retired Christian Brother also admitted a further historic offence involving a third victim, then 13, to be considered by NSW District Court on sentence.

The three charges were among five upon which a jury couldn't reach a verdict in late 2018.

Lennox spent six months in jail after the same jury found him guilty of three other indecent assault offences.

After the Cootamundra man's admissions on Thursday, prosecutors said they would not pursue the final two offences.

Judge Ian McClintock is due to sentence Lennox in August.

