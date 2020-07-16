National

Person contagious with virus in 24 hours

By AAP Newswire

A woman being tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing station. - AAP

1 of 1

A person infected with coronavirus in NSW became contagious within 24 hours of contracting the disease, less than the usual incubation period.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said as case numbers rose, health authorities were beginning to see people becoming infectious earlier.

"The advice from infectious disease experts and the (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee) is that while this is unusual, it is not implausible," he told reporters in Canberra.

Professor Kidd said people usually started to show symptoms within five to seven days of catching the virus and were contagious up to two days earlier.

But he said the AHPCC believed it was unlikely the strain had changed, based on the NSW case.

"We think it is how it is expressed in individual people," Professor Kidd said.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright
Lifestyle

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem. Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean’s Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies. The...

Morgan Dyer
Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire