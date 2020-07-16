National

Driving teacher jailed after sexting girl

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney driving instructor tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl after sending her sexually explicit material from an account titled "Naughty Girls Needed".

Tony Keith Whale, 65, was on Thursday jailed for two-and-a-half years over the communications in the weeks before his arrest in July 2018.

"A daddy wants to have fun with you so much ... teach you all about sex," the then-married father sent on one occasion.

"Well, you're only 14 ... but I absolutely love that you are," he said another time.

Unaware he was actually messaging a police officer, the then-63-year-old arranged to meet the girl and was arrested in his car in Westmead outside what he'd been told was the 14-year-old girl's family home.

Whale told police he only wanted to kiss "Paige" before pleading his innocence at trial.

But the jury found him guilty on the charge of using a carriage service to procure a child for sexual activity and must have rejected Whale's claims the chat was mere "fantasy talk," Judge Ross Letherbarrow said on Thursday in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court.

After meeting "Paige" on a sugar daddy website, Whale moved the conversation to message platform Kik and began sending sexually explicit requests and instructions from the account "Naughty Girls Needed".

He raised and persisted with the idea of an in-person meeting after school, during school holidays or "if your mum is at work one day," Judge Letherbarrow said.

Whale's wife separated from him after his arrest and he spent time in shared accommodation in the lead up to Thursday's sentencing but he still has some family support, the judge said.

Judge Letherbarrow said jail was the only appropriate sentence for the crime and sending a message to the community was "of the utmost importance".

But he said Whale was unlikely to re-offend and had good prospects of rehabilitation, despite the continued denials.

Whale, who was credited for 27 days on remand, will be eligible for parole in March 2021.

