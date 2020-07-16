National

Barnett admits Tiger King publicity stunt

By AAP Newswire

Developer Sam Barnett, son of former WA Premier Colin Barnett - AAP

The controversial son of former West Australian premier Colin Barnett admits he lied about importing tigers but insists he plans to build an exotic zoo in the state's north, while conceding COVID-19 has put the proposal on hold indefinitely.

Sam Barnett told various media outlets he was flying in two Sumatran tigers from the private US zoo featured on the Netflix smash hit Tiger King, formerly run by "Joe Exotic", who was last year jailed for 22 years for hiring a hitman to take out his rival and killing five of the animals.

But The West Australian reported on Wednesday that Jeff Lowe, who now owns Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, had never spoken to Mr Barnett, a self-proclaimed multi-millionaire property developer.

"You're being played by this guy ... he has never purchased tigers from us," Mr Lowe said in a video uploaded to the publisher's website.

"So Sam Barnett pull your head out of your ass.

"Stop lying, dude - get a life."

Mr Barnett then told AAP he had made up the tiger story as a publicity stunt to promote a three-part British pay TV documentary about his legal woes from bitter relationship break-ups entitled "Wild Man", which he says is earning him "six figures" and will be broadcast in the UK in November.

"We just jumped on the bandwagon," Mr Barnett said on Wednesday.

"Where the story came undone, I foolishly said the tigers were going to come in July."

Mr Barnett said plans to build a private, conservation-focused wildlife park in Kununurra were "well underway" but on-hold during the pandemic due to quarantine complexities for people handling the animals.

"This might be two years away now."

He said there would be no tigers and no crocodiles.

"We're going to give up on any animal that can kill you."

Instead, he says he's seeking herbivores including Grevy's zebras, buffalo, oryx and even orangutans.

He doesn't quite regret name-dropping the Netflix show.

"The media has had it out for me for years so they're the butt of the jokes this time," Mr Barnett said.

"I've had so much bad publicity (but) I'm at least getting paid for that."

