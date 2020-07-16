National

Outrage over ‘COVID’ cop spitter sentence

By AAP Newswire

WA Police officers conducting COVID-19 checks. - AAP

1 of 1

The suspended sentence handed to a man who claimed he had COVID-19 before spitting at West Australian police officers has been labelled inadequate by politicians and the police union.

Leroy Dimer was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and fined $750 in Perth Magistrates Court this week after being convicted of assaulting a public officer over the incident in April.

It happened weeks after tough new penalties for such offences came into effect.

Anyone who assaults a frontline worker when they know they have coronavirus, or creates a belief, suspicion or fear that they have it, faces up to 10 years' jail, while the maximum penalty for those who threaten to expose such workers to the virus is seven years behind bars.

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott described Dimer as "vile", noting the offence occurred at the height of the health crisis.

"Quite simply, he should be behind bars and the suspended jail sentence handed down is grossly inappropriate," Mr Arnott said on Thursday.

"It is disappointing that magistrates have not recognised the seriousness of the offence."

Opposition police spokesman Peter Katsambanis said police had every right to feel angry and let down by the sentence.

"Without a mandatory minimum jail sentence for people who spit on police, criminals will continue to get away with this vile and highly dangerous behaviour," Mr Katsambanis said.

"This will simply add to the daily danger and stress confronted by our police officers and their families."

An article in The West Australian cited Police Minister Michelle Roberts as saying the incident was "disgusting" while noting Dimer had already spent three months in jail on remand.

Latest articles

World

Another Trump-Kim summit unlikely: Pompeo

President Donald Trump will only agree to another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if real progress is possible, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing’s top HK office slams US sanctions

Beijing has slammed US sanctions over the new security law as “gangster logic and bullying”, and described it as an attempt to contain China’s development.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire