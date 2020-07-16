National

Solicitor jailed over criminal cash lies

By AAP Newswire

An "arrogant" Sydney lawyer who helped a criminal group concoct a pack of lies about a seized $702,000 bag of cash has been jailed for at least three years and nine months.

Michael Anthony Croke, 70, was found guilty in April of six charges including perverting the course of justice, aiding a criminal group and providing false or misleading statement to gain financial advantage.

In the NSW District Court on Thursday, Judge Helen Syme jailed the prostate cancer patient for five years and nine months with a non-parole period of three years and nine months.

"It seems objectively unlikely that the story that eventuated would be considered plausible, so outlandish were the claims," Judge Syme said of the concocted tale given to police and to the NSW Supreme Court.

Others involved in the plot included American drug kingpin Owen Hanson and concert promoter Andrew McManus, who testified that the solicitor coached him to provide a false story to police.

"Mr Croke was well aware that Hanson was involved in serious international criminal activity," she said.

His moral culpability was "of a high order", involving Croke using his legal knowledge and experience to subvert the police investigation into the illegal source of the cash.

"The totality of his offending represents a serious assault on the system of justice in this state," Judge Syme said.

