National

TikTok: don’t make us ‘political football’

By AAP Newswire

TikTok logo. - AAP

1 of 1

Video sharing platform TikTok has beefed up its campaign to uphold its reputation amid calls for the app to be banned in Australia.

The platform is owned by a Chinese company but insists it has never shared user data with Beijing.

"Don't make TikTok a political football," the company has written in a full page advertisement published in major Australian newspapers on Wednesday.

The advert says TikTok is one of Australia's most loved apps and that it's fun, safe and independent.

"Australia's data has always been secure with us. We're focused on your safety every day."

The campaign comes days after the company's Australian general manager Lee Hunter sent a letter to federal MPs in a bid to alleviate concerns about the app's connection to China.

The letter says Australian user data is stored in Singapore and the US, and that such information has never been given to the Chinese government.

"Nor would we do so if asked," Mr Hunter wrote.

"The truth is, with tensions rising between some countries, TikTok has unfortunately been caught in the middle, and is being used by some as a political football.

"I assure you - we're a social media platform for sharing videos - that's all."

TikTok is currently expanding in Australia and is advertising for dozens of jobs.

An anonymous federal MP told the Herald Sun earlier this month the app should be banned in Australia, insisting the Chinese government had a hold of it.

TikTok is expected to front a parliamentary inquiry into foreign interference through social media.

Asked about the company earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said people needed to be conscious of where their data was going.

"I think it's right for people to have an increased awareness of where these platforms originate and the risk they present," he said.

Latest articles

News

Tatura Hot Bread owners retire after 21 years

After 21 years delighting customers from the Goulburn Valley and beyond, Tatura Hot Bread owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander are hanging up their aprons for the last time. The husband and wife team will retire at the end of the week, passing the...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Growth plan for Tatura

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire