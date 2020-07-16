National

Porsche driver wants case resolved quickly

By AAP Newswire

Richard Pusey (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Lawyers representing a Porsche driver accused of filming and taunting a dying police officer say they want to resolve the case against him.

Richard Pusey is facing more than a dozen charges tied to an April crash that killed four Victoria Police officers on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

The 41-year-old faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, where his barrister Dermot Dann QC said there were "very large legal questions" about whether some of the charges Pusey was facing could be made out.

He acknowledged Pusey's case was "one part in one chapter of a very tragic event" and that it had the potential to play out over years.

But he said Pusey had asked that it be resolved "as quickly as possible".

A truck collided with the four police officers who had stopped to drug test Pusey and impound his car after he was stopped for allegedly speeding.

Pusey, a mortgage broker, avoided being struck but is accused of recording the scene on his mobile phone instead of helping Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she lay dying.

He's also charged with driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destruction of evidence, perverting the course of justice, failing to remain at the scene after a drug test and failing to render assistance.

Police added further charges in June, alleging Pusey committed an act outraging public decency and behaved in an indecent or offensive manner.

Mr Dann said discussions were underway with prosecutors to see if the case could be resolved.

Some charges could be dealt with in the Magistrates Court, but others would have to be lifted to the County Court.

Mr Dann indicated he hoped for a resolution that would allow the case to go ahead in the lower court.

The case will return to court on August 13.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton’s Cam Wild makes SANFL debut

Faced with wasting a year of his footballing journey, Cam Wild ventured to Adelaide with minimal plans in place — but that hasn’t stopped him getting early returns across the border. The 18-year-old who spent last season with Shepparton and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom apologises for COVID-19 breach

A fortnight on from copping a four-match ban for a COVID-19 protocol breach, Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom has apologised to his Collingwood teammates. Sidebottom met face-to-face with his teammates on Monday for the first time since his breach...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire