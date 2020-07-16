National

Telehealth curb spawns ‘collateral damage’

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade with doctor - AAP

1 of 1

People with disabilities and sexual health services say they will suffer under a tightening of telehealth measures.

The government will next week roll back telehealth measures introduced to help connect people with doctors remotely during coronavirus lockdowns.

Australians will then need to have seen their GP or been at that clinic in the last 12 months to access subsidised telehealth - up from six months before the pandemic.

There will be exemptions for people experiencing homelessness, babies under 12 months old or people still in coronavirus lockdowns.

People with Disability Australia spokeswoman El Gibbs said that only served to narrow access.

"For lots of people with disability the lockdown never ended, so people are still living in the same kind of restrictions they were in March," she told AAP.

Ms Gibbs wants the government to allow people to access telehealth regardless of when they'd last seen a doctor.

Expanded access has helped people connect with other specialists, including mental health services.

Ms Gibbs said many people with disabilities were housebound and unable to maintain a regular relationship with doctors.

The Australian Medical Association has welcomed the reversion to pre-pandemic arrangements.

The association was deeply uncomfortable with large pharmacy chains setting up medical call centres during the pandemic.

"It was a convenient and entrepreneurial product versus quality and safety," AMA president Tony Bartone told AAP.

Concerns about people being unable to access their usual GP at the height of the pandemic had passed, Dr Bartone said.

Cedric Manen from Family Planning Alliance Australia fears people with reproductive and sexual health concerns will be disavantaged under next week's changes.

"It's not a welcome announcement," Mr Manen told AAP.

He said people with access to only one GP may not want to see them about STIs or abortions.

Many of the sector's 100,000 clients are young people.

"We must be able to service the population in the best way possible," Mr Manen said.

The country's largest abortion provider, Marie Stopes Australia, saw a 25 per cent rise in the number of people accessing medical abortion through telehealth during the lockdown.

The organisation is worried women will be shut out because of cost barriers once telehealth is no longer subsidised.

"The pandemic has turned sexual health upside down," managing director Jamal Hakim told AAP.

Rural Doctors Association Australia chief executive Peta Rutherford said there were swings and roundabouts in the rollback.

But she said it would help doctors in regional and remote Australia struggling to maintain clients who could be turning to clinics in major cities.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton’s Cam Wild makes SANFL debut

Faced with wasting a year of his footballing journey, Cam Wild ventured to Adelaide with minimal plans in place — but that hasn’t stopped him getting early returns across the border. The 18-year-old who spent last season with Shepparton and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom apologises for COVID-19 breach

A fortnight on from copping a four-match ban for a COVID-19 protocol breach, Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom has apologised to his Collingwood teammates. Sidebottom met face-to-face with his teammates on Monday for the first time since his breach...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire