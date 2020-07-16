National

Registrar jailed over fake court document

By AAP Newswire

Former registrar Sara Borg. - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian court staffer who hacked a work computer to make a fake intervention order for a friend will spend at least 13 months behind bars.

Sara Borg worked at the Werribee Magistrates Court in south west Melbourne but pretended to be a mate's lawyer and helped him pester his ex-girlfriend for shared custody of their baby.

After insisting a co-worker take a lunch break, Borg used their login details to make a fake intervention order and sent it to South Australian police to serve on the infant's mother in October 2018.

Borg was jailed in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday for a maximum of two years and one month, after pleading guilty to offences including misconduct in public office.

The 40-year-old mum of two will be imprisoned with her five-month-old baby and will be eligible for release on parole after 13 months.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton’s Cam Wild makes SANFL debut

Faced with wasting a year of his footballing journey, Cam Wild ventured to Adelaide with minimal plans in place — but that hasn’t stopped him getting early returns across the border. The 18-year-old who spent last season with Shepparton and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom apologises for COVID-19 breach

A fortnight on from copping a four-match ban for a COVID-19 protocol breach, Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom has apologised to his Collingwood teammates. Sidebottom met face-to-face with his teammates on Monday for the first time since his breach...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there’s hope the numbers are plateauing.

AAP Newswire