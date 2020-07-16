SA freight checks increase, men sent home

South Australian police will increase rail checks after four men stowed away on a freight train which left Melbourne, bound for Perth.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said officers will increase surveillance, begin random checks of road freight and search for passengers.

He said the men who breached the COVID-19 restrictions will be escorted back to Victoria as soon as possible.

The group spent Wednesday night in taxpayer-funded quarantine at the Pullman hotel in Adelaide's CBD.

"Given their antecedents, we have no confidence they will abide by any directions to quarantine at a place of their choosing," the commissioner said.

"The sensible decision is to hold them in a supervised quarantine facility until they can be removed from SA.

"Once their COVID-19 results are in, we'll be shipping them out."

In court on Wednesday, Jacob Todd and Nicholas Batty, both 29, Alexander Moore, 22 and Sam Gledhill, 26, admitted to breaking the rules when they snuck to Adelaide.

The men allegedly boarded the train in Melbourne on Monday night.

They were arrested on Tuesday after it arrived at the Adelaide Freight Terminal and spent a night in custody.

The men were placed on 12-month good behaviour bonds but had no convictions recorded.

The maximum penalty for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in SA is $20,000 per individual and $75,000 for a body corporate.

"The ability to impose a substantial fine obviously should be a deterrent to most people," Commissioner Stevens said.

"The court had that option viable to them and chose not to exercise that."