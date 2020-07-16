National

Four stowaways sent packing from SA

By AAP Newswire

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens. - AAP

Four Victorian stowaways who snuck into Adelaide on a freight train are being sent straight back after returning negative coronavirus tests.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says the four men will be back in Victoria late on Thursday.

The men spent Wednesday night in taxpayer-funded quarantine at the Pullman hotel in Adelaide's CBD.

"It will be a relatively straightforward operation. They will be escorted from (the hotel) to the airport and we'll ensure they get on the first plane out of town," the commissioner said.

"It's disappointing that people go to those lengths to sneak into SA.

"As much as we're doing to stop people from sneaking in, the nature of our border is that people who are that motivated to do so may achieve that but we will do what we can to stop it."

He said police will begin random checks of road freight, increase surveillance and search for passengers.

Premier Steven Marshall also weighed in announcing harsher penalties for Victorians illegally entering SA.

From midnight on Saturday they will face a $1000 fine if they fail to get tested for COVID within 24 hours of arriving and again on day 12.

He said he shared South Australians' outrage and disappointment that the court recorded no convictions for the stowaways who were placed on 12-month good behaviour bonds.

The maximum penalty for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in SA is $20,000 per individual and $75,000 for a body corporate.

"Most people in SA are concerned about the leniency and I share that outrage," Mr Marshall said.

"We are concerned about what's happening in Victoria which is why we have a hard border and those people were breaching those rules."

In court on Wednesday, Jacob Todd and Nicholas Batty, both 29, Alexander Moore, 22 and Sam Gledhill, 26, admitted to breaking the rules when they snuck into Adelaide.

The men boarded the train in Melbourne on Monday night, bound for Perth.

They were arrested on Tuesday after it arrived at the Adelaide Freight Terminal and spent a night in custody.

The state opposition wants to introduce laws to ensure that anyone flouting COVID-19 laws face the possible jail time.

Opposition leader Peter Malinauskas said the state needed to send a clear message about the seriousness of the crime.

"South Australians have done incredibly well abiding by the COVID-19 restrictions but people, like these four Victorians, put our community and our economy at risk."

